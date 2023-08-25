Residents of Gbankurugu, Jimbale, Mangol, and neighbouring communities in the Yunyoo-Nasuan district of the North East region have called on the government to fix the deplorable Yunyoo-Bunkurugu road to avert unnecessary accidents.

The nature of the road has endangered the lives of motorists and also affected the economy of the area.

The most dangerous part of the road is the almost collapsed bridge between Jimbale and Wawa communities in the Yunyoo-Nasuan district.

Some traders at Sankase near Togo, who ply the road, have stopped and now use Nakpaduri-Bunkurugu, which is an alternative route but in bad shape.

The affected communities in the area find it difficult to transport the farm produce to the market, gradually making farming unattractive in the area.

Adom News gathered that transporting sick people on the road to nearby Bunkurugu or Bindi hospitals is the biggest bane of residents as patients sometimes die on the way.

A female resident, Suuk Laarikpor, recounting her horrifying experience on the road, said, “One day I fell when rainwater filled the road. I was almost swept away by the water, but people came to my rescue while my sandals was carried away by the water.”

A resident, Salifu Solomon, said the bad nature of the road has chased out drivers who were plying that route to Togo and other destinations, affecting their movement and development.

Mr Salifu added that they have reported the problem to the Member of Parliament for Yunyoo-Nasuan constituency, Oscar Liwaal, who is also a native of the Jimbale community, and he has assured them that the road will be attended to by Christmas.

