Edgar Asamoah Boateng, a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Abuakwa North Constituency, has rendered an unqualified apology to the National Executive Council (NEC).

This comes on the back of his suspension in July over an injunction against the party’s constituency primaries in May.

In the apology letter dated August 22, Mr Boateng, who was a parliamentary aspirant in Abuakwa North, noted that it has come to his attention that his actions caused significant distress to the party.

“My action was a result of the failure to obtain redress from the party, over certain acts being perpetrated by some constituency executives of the Abuakwa North Constituency, which if not checked would result in dire consequences for our party, even though various complaints and petitions had been sent to the various levels of the grievance resolution channels of the Party,” portions of the letter read.

According to him, he discontinued the suit following assurances by some executives that his concerns would be addressed.

RELATED:

Read Mr Boateng’s letter below: