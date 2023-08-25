Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, says the Minority will provide their own security for the planned demonstration against the Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor, Dr Ernest Addison.

According to him, the caucus will have no option but to resort to this strategy if the Police decide not to offer security.

His comment is in reaction to a directive from the police for the protesters to relocate their routes, citing security concerns and public safety.

The police, after a closed-door meeting on Wednesday, also indicated the relocation would help them provide the necessary security arrangements for the exercise.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, the MP said nothing can stop them from exercising their constitutional rights.

“We won’t change our route, and nothing can stop us from marching to the Bank of Ghana. Only the court can stop us,” he said.

The Minority has set September 5 for a mammoth demonstration over the continuous stay in office of the Governor and his deputies.

They had given the Governor and his two deputies 21-day ultimatum to step down, citing concerns about the central bank’s handling of the GH¢60 billion losses reported in its 2022 financial statement and the ongoing $250 million new head office project.

