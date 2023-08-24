Former National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku, is of the view Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is not expecting to get 100% votes at the Super Delegates Conference.

According to Mr Awuku, who is a member of Dr Bawumia’s campaign team, all the aspirant expects is enough votes in the exercise set for August 26, 2023.

The Vice President is contesting with nine other aspirants who are seeking to lead the NPP in the 2024 election.

The exercise on Saturday will therefore bring together 900 delegates to elect five people who will contest the presidential primary on November 4 in accordance with the NPP’s constitution.

Speaking on Asempa FM”s Ekosii Sen, Mr Awuku stated the exercise is crucial for the NPP and will show their direction towards the presidential primary.

“Bawumia is not expecting to get 100% votes, but overwhelming votes to get him that moral victory towards November 4.

“He has been around the country four times or more in an election campaign since 2012 and has been at the nerve of the country, admits the challenges and shortcomings, so he has a clear view for 2024,” he said.

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) boss is convinced Dr Bawumia will emerge victorious at the end of the election, given the consultations and grounds work that have been done.

“Before he picked the forms, he went to these super delegates in all the 16 regions and engaged all relevant stakeholders and the constituencies because he believes there is no shortcut to victory, so I admire his passion and commitment,” he lauded.

