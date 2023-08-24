The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) in Ghana has been designated as a Regional Center of Excellence for Vaccine Regulatory Oversight in Africa.

This was at the 9th African Medicines Regulators Conference, which took place in Accra on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

The event brought together leaders from various National medicine Regulatory Authorities and representatives from development agencies.

In a tweet, FDA noted the honour is in recognition of its distinguished work in capacity enhancement on the African continent.

Happening Now…



9th African Medicines Regulators Conference



FDA Ghana has been designated as a Regional Center of Excellence for Vaccines Regulatory Oversight in Africa.



This is in recognition of its distinguished work in capacity enhancement on the African continent. pic.twitter.com/CcmoDpzw4h — FDAGhana (@fdaghana) August 23, 2023

The designation reinforces the FDA’s pivotal role in ensuring the safety, efficacy, and quality of vaccines.

As a Regional Center of Excellence, the FDA will play an even more influential role in fostering collaboration, knowledge sharing, and capacity building among regulatory authorities across Africa.

