The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Agyapong on June 11, joined the party’s flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on his campaign tour of Suame in the Ashanti Region.

The “charismatic MP made a grand entrance in Suame, a key industrial and commercial hub in Kumasi, thus, significantly boosting the morale of the party’s supporters.”

“The electrifying presence of Mr Agyapong is positive for the party’s quest to win the December 7 polls, as he addressed the enthusiastic crowd gathered in Suame,” it said.

Mr. Agyapong set the stage for Dr. Bawumia to engage the people with his optimistic message, with his usual fiery oratory and vitality.

The NPP flagbearer warmly welcomed Mr. Agyapong to the campaign tour, underscoring the importance of unity within the party to achieve the common goal of winning the 2024 election.

He emphasized his plans to continue fostering economic growth, enhancing technological infrastructure, and creating job opportunities in the Ashanti Region and across the country.

“As a testament to their camaraderie and shared vision, Dr Bawumia extended an invitation to Mr Agyapong to visit Suame Magazine, the largest industrial area in Kumasi, known for its vibrant auto repairs and engineering businesses,”the release said.

The visit aimed to underscore the party’s commitment to supporting local industries and small businesses.

“The appearance of both Dr Bawumia and Mr Agyapong in Suame has undoubtedly galvanised support among the party’s supporters and sympathisers, setting a positive tone for the ongoing campaign,” it said.

“The duo coming together to campaign after they competed for the party’s flagbearership slot has exemplified the collaborative spirit within the Elephant family and their collective ambition to drive Ghana towards a brighter future.”

