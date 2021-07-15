The 2020/21 MTN FA Cup quarterfinal draw has been successfully held on Thursday afternoon.

The draw was done by officials of MTN FA Cup led by Wilson Arthur, who is the chairman of the competition.

Asante Kotoko, who are defending champions, will host fellow Premier League side, Berekum Chelsea at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

All eight quarterfinal teams will pocket Ghc6,000.00 each with airtime from sponsors, MTN.

AshantiGold SC will also host third tie side, Kintampo Top Talent FC.

Meanwhile, 2020/21 Ghana Premier League champions, Hearts of Oak will travel to Elmina to play Elmina Sharks at the Ndoum Sports Complex.

Medeama SC on the other hand will host Attram DeVisser Soccer Academy at the Akoon Park.

Full Quarterfinal draw:

AshantiGold SC v Kintampo Top Talent FC

Asante Kotoko v Berekum Chelsea

Elmina Sharks v Hearts of Oak

Medeama SC v Attram DeVisser Soccer Academy

The quarterfinal games will be played on July 24 and 25 with the semifinal games scheduled for July 31 and August 1 at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Semi-final tie:

AshantiGold SC/Kintampo Top Talent FC v Asante Kotoko/Berekum Chelsea

Elmina Sharks/Hearts of Oak v Medeama SC/Attram DeVisser Soccer Academy

The final of the MTN FA Cup will be played on August 8.