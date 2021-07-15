A total of 40 children from both the Ga South and Weija-Gbawe Educational Directorates have undergone intense training at the Weija Model School in Accra.

Dubbed Junior Leaders Training, the participants, made up of girls and boys, were taken through reading strategies, lessons on leadership and child protection.

The training was organised by Right To Play under the Partners in Play Project (P3) being implemented in seven districts in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and its agencies.

The two-day Junior Leaders Training took place from July 6-7, 2021, with funding from The LEGO Foundation.

The training comes days after Right To Play donated educational materials and sports equipment to schools in the Ga South and Weija-Gbawe Educational Directorates, to bolster teaching and learning.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Project Officer at Right To Play Ghana, Julius Kwame Tsatsu, encouraged the participants to lead an exemplary life in their various schools and communities.

“Some of your classmates could not attend the training so it is incumbent upon you to pass the knowledge to them and set good examples for them to emulate,” he said.

On his part, the Ga South Municipal Education Director, Henry Ayettey, urged the children to put their acquired knowledge into action.

According to him, it is when the participants do things differently that others will see the changes and emulate that.