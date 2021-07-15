Evangelist Patricia Asiedu, popularly known as Agradaa, has denied ever defrauding anyone while she was a traditional priestess.



“Those who claim I defrauded them should come out with evidence,” she challenged on Starr Chat Wednesday.



The once self-styled spiritualist was dragged to court for charlatan advertisement concerning the ‘sika gari’ programme she aired on Live TV and broadcasting without a license.



Nana Agradaa was sentenced by an Accra Circuit court to a fine of 3,000 penalty units (GH₵36,000) on count one, which is operating a TV station without a license, and in default, she was bound to serve a three-year jail term in hard labour.



For the offence of charlatanic advertisement (Sika Gari), the court sentenced her to a fine of GH₵10, 000 with a 12-month jail term in default.



The sentences were to run concurrently which meant she paid the highest fine which is GH₵36, 000.



The former traditional priestess was arrested on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, for operating a television station without a license.



Background



Two television stations, Ice TV and Thunder TV, belonging to the priestess, were shut down on April 20.



The two media houses were among several others on the state’s list in the wake of clamping down on charlatans and swindlers.



Nana Agradaa allegedly swindled many Ghanaians under the pretext of doubling cash for them through her openly advertised ‘Sika Gari’ ritual concept.



But in an interaction with Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr Chat Wednesday, Agradaa explained that Sika Gari was a name of a god insisting “If you believed in him and come, whatever one wanted was granted.”



While denying any allegation of fraud perpetrated on the unsuspecting public, she said: “Some pastors and politicians even visited my shrine. Most of them got what they wanted because they followed instructions.”