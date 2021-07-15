Charles Sogli, a welding apprentice in Ho, is unable to board any public transport due to his unusual height, 7.10ft.

Popularly called, ‘Charles taller’, His height attracts stares from fellow pedestrians, who are amazed by his extra large features, anytime he walks to and from work.

He also has long feet, 18 inches. This compelled him to drop out of school at Primary 5 due to the fact that he could not find his size of shoes or sandals, to wear to school.

Speaking in an interview with Joy News, the third-born of five children, lamented that: “I dropped out of school at Primary 5 in Ziope in the Agortime Ziope District of the Volta Region, because I couldn’t have any sandals or shoes for my large feet.”

Charles said, he is the only one with a height of 7.10 feet in the family. This has been a major problem for him.

The challenge with transportation is serious, as drivers and even operators of tricycles won’t pick him because of his height and weight.

“Drivers don’t pick me up anytime I stop them because they say I am too tall and cannot fit well into their cars. So I always walk to work and back home unless someone is really touched to give me a lift,” he said.

He wants individuals and organisations to help him with specially made shoes and sandals, dresses as well as a means of transport for his daily activities.

“I will be happy if people can help me with sandals and shoes, which should be specially designed for me. I also need dresses and a means of transport. I am also pleading with drivers to pick me anytime I stop them, ” he pleaded.

He praised his guardian, Ewoeyi Peter, as a very loving man who makes sure he lacks nothing.

On romantic relationship, he disclosed that he is not yet dating, but hopes to, one day have a woman in his life.

He sometimes enjoys the attention that comes with his extra large size and prays that something positive comes out of it soon.

His Master at the welding shop, Michael and his colleague told Joy News how hardworking he is and appealed to the general public to come to his aid.