The Bureau of Public Safety (BPS) has expressed worry over the looming danger on the Accra-Tema motorway as visible portions of the road are caving in.

The situation, which has been lingering on for some time, is becoming scary and deadly.

Speaking on the matter, Executive Director of BPS, Nana Yaw Akwada, said since the situation has become very dangerous and has not had the needed attention from the appropriate authority, his outfit will be forced to petition the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) over the matter.

“The situation on the Tema motorway is very serious and needs much attention. We know this issue needs immediate attention and I know in Ghana, when you want things to be done, citizens have to demonstrate but trust me, we won’t demonstrate because protesting these days in Ghana is not safe,” he said on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Thursday.

He said his outfit will do its own assessment of the Tema Motorway and will bring it to the attention of the NRSA since they have the mandate to close down dangerous roads.

Mr Akwada said their only way of demonstration is to apply themselves very well in the bureau of public safety job and educate the public.

He said in the coming weeks, his outfit will petition the NRSA after conducting survey on the Tema road and will seek for funding for that and also draw the attention of the Highway authority after their own independent investigation to get the motorway fixed to prevent further fatalities.

His comments come on the back of a gory accident on the stretch on Monday, July 12, 2021.

A speeding tipper truck driver crashed into one of the toll-booths killing one person with six others in critical conditions.

Meanwhile, the government, through the Roads Minister, Kwasi Amoako Atta, has announced plans to foot the medical bills of the victims.

