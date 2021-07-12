Attendants at the Accra-bound side of the Tema Motorway have resumed toll collection after the process was suspended due to an accident earlier Monday morning.



Drivers, who used the road during the time of the incident, drove freely.



It took about four hours for the collection to resume.



Earlier in the morning, Monday, 12 July 2021, a tipper truck crashed into the tollbooth.



A tollbooth attendant is feared dead.



The attendant could be seen in a video that captured the aftermath of the crash, lying motionless by the accident scene.



Apart from the attendant, a visually-and-hearing-impaired attendant also got injured in the accident.



Aside the damage caused to the tollbooth, two vehicles, including a saloon car with registration number GT 469- 10 whose occupants also sustained some injuries, were destroyed beyond repairs.



Witnesses said either the driver failed his brakes or was inexperienced.



Meanwhile, Jeffery Koomson, son of one of the injured attendants, said after receiving information about the accident, he rushed to the hospital only to meet his dad with both legs crushed.

