Naa Dromo, the second daughter and third child of Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah of Royal House Chapel International, is married.

She got married to her fiancé, Nana, at a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

Dubbed Royal Affair, the traditional wedding was full of pomp and pageantry with colourful kente on display.

A video shows Miss Dromo arriving at the venue with a bevy of beautiful ladies, who served as bridesmaids, ushering her in.

Dressed in a stylish kente outfit, she was beaming with smiles while she held a blue-coloured bridal fan that matched her dress.

At a point in the video, Apostle Korankye Ankrah, who was dressed in an all-white kaftan, took the microphone to ask her if he should accept the dowry items Nana and his family brought.

Later, she was seen sitting down with her husband, who was also dressed in the same kente as his wife.

