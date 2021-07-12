A portion of the St Anthony Catholic School in the Awutu Senya West district has been closed down after a man allegedly committed suicide in the school’s premises.

The school has been closed temporarily by the command of traditional leaders for ritual purposes.

The deceased, an umbrella repairer believed to be in his forties, was found hanging in the corridor of one of the classrooms.

In an interview with Adom News, Assemblyman for Dadetor-Anokye Electoral Area, Kojo Abdellah, said the deceased was hanging by a bicycle brake wire, and his body was slightly leaning against the wall.

Sources indicated that the man, who is said to be a resident of Agona Nkwanta in the Western Region, was allegedly having problems with his wife, thus relocating to Senya Bereku.

The Assemblymember added that with the help of Senya Bereku police, the body has been sent to Winneba Trauma mortuary for preservation.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Headmistress of St Anthony Catholic School, Cynthia Quansah, said the incident has caused fear in the staff, and as such the school has been temporarily closed.

Nursery to Primary 4 pupils have been asked to stay home for the Bereku traditional authorities to perform some rituals.