Andre Ayew believes the likes of Kudus Mohammed, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Danlad Ibrahim can help the team to win Afcon.

The West African country is yet to win a trophy after 39 years, winning the last trophy in 1982.

CK Akonnor’s recent call up for the Morocco and Ivory Coast friendly games was dominated by young and newbies.

Issahaku, Danlad among other young players were all handed a call up to the Black Stars for the games.

Ayew believes these young and hungry players have a bright future and have all it takes to achieve great things with the Black Stars.

“The talent is there; maybe a bit less experience but the talent, the endeavour, fighting spirit, the desire to do good things are there. I can feel it when I’m with the boys at camp, they are very hungry and motivated,” he said, as quoted by Citi Sports.

“[Issahaku], Kudus, Danlad [Ibrahim], all these young guys coming up, they have a bright future but to be successful they need to be able to deal with the pressure.

“I hope that as a squad we will be ready to fulfil what the nation wants,” he added.

Ayew has been the skipper of the Black Stars since 2019, having taken over from Asamoah Gyan before that year’s AFCON.

Danlad and Issahaku were part of Black Satellites team that won the CAF U-20 Championship in Mauritania.

The Black Stars have been tasked to win the 2021 Afcon scheduled to be hosted in Cameroon next year.