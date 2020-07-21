Former President John Mahama’s son, Shafik Mahama, has got married to a lady named Asma.

The privately held ceremony came off in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

From what was gathered, the lady, Asma is an Algerian who is also based in Dubai.

Just like Mr Mahama, Asma is also reported to come from a wealthy family in the northern African country.

Wife of Shafik Mahama, Asma

From the photos and videos, Asma is a very pretty young lady and complements Mr Mahama very well.

Shafik Mahama and wife

The new photos and videos from the wedding show it was a privately held ceremony with only a few family members present.

Shafik and his wife flaunt their wedding rings after the wedding

It is expected that the couple will hold a bigger celebration when things normalise and the restrictions on social gatherings go away.

Below is a video from the wedding: