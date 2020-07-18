Serwaa Amihere has silenced a social media user who tried to body-shame her.
The curvaceous newscaster shared a photo showing off her beauty on social media and a fan riding on rumours that she may have undergone cosmetic surgery to enhance her body figure, attempted body-shaming her.
Reacting to Serwaa’s post on Twitter, the fan replied with a throwback photo and wrote: Wow another quality product from Dr Obengfo – a popular cosmetic surgeon in Accra.
Silencing the troll, she replied his post saying: Take your girlfriend there.
Read post below: