Serwaa Amihere has silenced a social media user who tried to body-shame her.

The curvaceous newscaster shared a photo showing off her beauty on social media and a fan riding on rumours that she may have undergone cosmetic surgery to enhance her body figure, attempted body-shaming her.

Reacting to Serwaa’s post on Twitter, the fan replied with a throwback photo and wrote: Wow another quality product from Dr Obengfo – a popular cosmetic surgeon in Accra.

Silencing the troll, she replied his post saying: Take your girlfriend there.

Read post below:

Wow another quality product from Dr Obenfo pic.twitter.com/I9N3yBNCC2 — Nana Osei Kojo-Pabi (@pharders) July 17, 2020