The Obuasi Divisional Police Command, led by DSP Martin Asenso, has visited the families of the late Lance Corporal Stephen Kyereme and Lance Corporal Amedius Akwasi Boateng who drowned in the Oda River in the Amansei Central District in the Ashanti region.

The unfortunate incident occurred last Thursday during an operation in which police officers pursued some criminals in the area after picking intelligence of the activities of the criminals in the Apamprama forest.

The visit was to officially inform the families of the death of the two officers and to also express their condolence.

The families thanked the Obuasi Police Command for the kind gesture shown them and pleaded with the police command to help them provide proper burial for their loved ones.

Lance Corporal Kyereme is survived by one child, while Lance Boateng is survived by three children.

The bodies of the two have been sent to the Heaven’s Gate mortuary at Obuasi.