Ghanaian actress, Gloria Osei Sarfo, has shared a throwback photo of herself on social media. 

According to her, the throwback photo was taken in her first year at the Ghana Senior High School (GHANASS) in Koforidua in the Eastern region.

She penned a motivational message to accompany the photo.

Her followers have been commenting on the photo with some likening it to the current trend on Twitter; the before and after Benin ‘craze.’

It's a Saturday, Can I INSPIRE YOU?🤗 On the left is me first year(FORM 1 STUDENT) in Senior High School (GHANA SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, GHANASS, KOFORIDUA). And on the right is God's TRANSFORMATION(After 22 years)👌💯🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 A little story though, the first Picture was actually our first photo shoot, second term in form one(Yes, i had some hyEE Waga friends bi eeehn🙄🤦‍♀️🙊, but I remember I gave almost everyone some costume during the shoot😜, yes I had planned for it paa, like I do now, I will pack luggage to every production set🤦‍♀️🙊😜😂) Please be INSPIRED, God will journey along with, you only NEED to ALLOW Him LEAD the WAY🙏🏿 I BEG NO BENIN BUSINESS HERE OO✋✋🏃🏿‍♀️🏃🏿‍♀️🏃🏿‍♀️🏃🏿‍♀️ Happy Weekend Family 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 GIVEAWAYS COMING SOON 🙌💃💃💃

A post shared by Gloria Osei Sarfo (@gloriaosarfo) on





