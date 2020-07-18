The Chief Executive Officer of Noble Trust Herbal Clinic, Dr George Donkor, has cautioned persons who enjoy sex for more than 13 minutes to stay off that practice.

Speaking on ‘Nyankonton Mu Nsem’ on Rainbow radio, he said men who go beyond 13 minutes are prone to prostate enlargement and heart disease.

He explained sex is supposed to last between seven and 13 minutes, hence those who use sex enhancers to enhance their sex drive are endangering their health.

For women, he said they could have swollen flesh in their private parts, cuts and also could suffer other implications should they exceed the normal time.

He was reacting to reactions from a section of the Ghanaian public who expressed their desire in enjoying sex beyond 13 minutes.

Some individuals, who spoke to the news team, said they could go between 30 and two hours when they eat a balanced diet.

The majority of the young men, who spoke, said women who they sexually engage with demand more rounds, hence they use enhancers to improve their sexual life.

But Dr Donkor warned that such acts are deadly.

Source: Rainbowradioonline.com