New Ajax signing, Kudus Mohammed, remains in contention to win the prestigious Golden Boy Award after making the 80-man shortlist for the 2020 edition.

The Ghanaian, who recently joined Ajax on a five-year-deal worth nine million euros, has made the list after the initial 100-man shortlist was pruned.

His impressive form in the Danish top-flight league earned him a place in the list. He made 25 appearances for Nordsjaelland this season, starting 22 of the games and scoring 11 times.

He will be hoping to make the final 20-man shortlist of which the winner will be announced.

The trophy is organised by Italian newspaper Tuttosport and decided by 40 high-profile writers from around the continent.

Previous winners include Wayne Rooney, Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Mario Balotelli, Isco, Paul Pogba, Raheem Sterling, Kylian Mbappé and Matthijs de Ligt, and Joao Felix.

