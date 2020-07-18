Actor cum musician, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, says his peaceful encounter with colleague comedian, Funny Face, has revitalised his inner spirit.

Taking to Instagram to share his experience, he said: In everyone’s life, at some time, our inner fire goes out. It is then burst into flame by an encounter with another human being.

MORE:

We should all be thankful for those people who rekindle the inner spirit….a week today I reunited with my brother @therealfunnyface …. chairman General of Animal kingdom.

Check out his post below: