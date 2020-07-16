Television presenter and entrepreneur, Deloris Frimpong Manso, known wildly as Delay has expressed how much she wants a partner and baby.

Delay, in her latest post on Twitter, disclosed her readiness and willingness to have a partner in order to start a family.

Despite the eagerness of fans to know when the entrepreneur who is known to be single and without a child will want to action her latest desire, their questions were met with savage replies.

In her latest tweet, she posted a photo of a couple sleeping with a baby in the woman’s arms with ‘This’ boldly inscribed on the photo.

Her caption, ‘I want‘ coupled with a crying emoji has generated mixed reactions from Twitter users as some are praying for her to get one at God’s time.