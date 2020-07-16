Popular comedian and satirist, Kwaku Sintim-Misa (KSM), has expressed fear over the dissemination of false information by a section of the public about the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to him, outside the spread of COVID-19, the scariest thing to him is how false information is orchestrated by the so-called “intelligent “ gullible ones.

To him, spreading false information only sow seeds of panic and confusion among the populace, especially during a time of national crisis such as this.

“The scariest thing to me outside Covid-19 is the advanced levels of FAKE NEWS. Even scarier, it’s the so called ‘intelligent’ gullible ones who quickly SHARE without thinking. #stopsharingfakenews,” he posted on his Twitter page.