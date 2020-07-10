Popular comedian, Kwaku Sintim-Misa (KSM), has slammed critics who claim Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is not fit to be John Dramani Mahama’s running mate.

After the National Democratic Congress announced Prof. Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate for Mr Mahama, the New Patriotic Party’s Buaben Asamoa organised a press conference to attack the running mate of Mr Mahama with her records at the Ministry of Education.

But the Ghanaian satirist, who had once descended on critics for being overly eager to run down their opponent, rather urged Ghanaians not to be surprised at the venom, hostility and hatred directed at Prof Opoku-Agyemang.

To him, such hatred is borne out of three things, which are; frustration, desperation and mental dysfunction.

Read his full post below:

Don’t be surprised at the venom, hostility and hatred directed at Prof Naana Opoku Agyemang from those men: There are 3 reasons for this;

1: FRUSTRATION

2: DESPERATION

3: MENTAL DYSFUNCTION — Kwaku Sintim-Misa (@KSM_Kwaku_Misa) July 9, 2020

