Popular comedian, Kwaku Sintim-Misa (KSM), has slammed critics who claim Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is not fit to be John Dramani Mahama’s running mate.
After the National Democratic Congress announced Prof. Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate for Mr Mahama, the New Patriotic Party’s Buaben Asamoa organised a press conference to attack the running mate of Mr Mahama with her records at the Ministry of Education.
READ ALSO:
But the Ghanaian satirist, who had once descended on critics for being overly eager to run down their opponent, rather urged Ghanaians not to be surprised at the venom, hostility and hatred directed at Prof Opoku-Agyemang.
To him, such hatred is borne out of three things, which are; frustration, desperation and mental dysfunction.
Read his full post below:
Don’t be surprised at the venom, hostility and hatred directed at Prof Naana Opoku Agyemang from those men: There are 3 reasons for this;— Kwaku Sintim-Misa (@KSM_Kwaku_Misa) July 9, 2020
1: FRUSTRATION
2: DESPERATION
3: MENTAL DYSFUNCTION
Meanwhile, some social media users have reacted to his post:
Chairman wontumi is related to point 3😜😜— ANDREW KYEI (@KumiKyei5) July 9, 2020
Wow am sublime— Adubofo Awuku (@ahmed_ntow) July 9, 2020
thank you KSM— Ama Adoley (@AmaAdoley) July 9, 2020
Point 2 relates well with Sammy Awuku— Abubakari Awudu Saddik (@SaddikAwudu) July 9, 2020
Be a citizen and not a spectator.— osman (@oswatara) July 9, 2020
Frustration – John Boadu— Joseph Junior Navas (@josephdabuo91) July 10, 2020
Desperation – Yaw Boaben
Mental Dysfunction – Wontumi & Kyei Mensah Bonsu
You’re right Sir. Thank you that we have you @KSM_Kwaku_Misa— Eliot Messiah (@e_messiah1) July 9, 2020
I hope you’ll not come back and eat back these words o. You shock me the other time bcos I added you to the few courageous people who say their minds no matter ‘whose ox is God’.— Jerry Nii Laryea (@jerryniilaryea) July 10, 2020
“Those Men” pic.twitter.com/FP5BRKAjWG— Simon Oppong (@TALK2EVANGELIST) July 9, 2020