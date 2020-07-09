After her appointment as the running mate to the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has embraced a more relaxed lifestyle, sharing more of her personal life with Ghanaians through social media.

Well, one of the thing that has eluded Ghanaians are the children of the good old academic-turned-politician.

Adomonline.com has sighted photos of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang and her three children, all of who hold Ph.Ds in various disciplines.

READ ALSO:

The children are Kweku Opoku-Agyemang, holder of Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Wisconsin, Madison; Kwabena Opoku-Agyemang, holder of PhD from West Virginia University, and Adwoa Opoku-Agyemang, also with a PhD from the University of Toronto in English Literature and Comparative Literature respectively.

Below are photos of Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang and her children: