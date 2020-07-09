Mother of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Senior High School student, has broken her silence after her son’s demise.

Richard Sam’s colleagues accused school authorities of leaving the boy, who complained of stomach upset, unattended to for almost three hours due to the fear of Covid-19.

News of the death of the Business student sent the students on a rampage amid pelting of stones and breaking the windscreen of a saloon car which the headmistress drove to the school.

Speaking on the health condition of his son, she confirmed earlier reports which indicated her son was an ulcer patient.

The mother, identified only as Madam Comfort, disclosed in an interview on Accra-based radio station that she was at the school a day before the unfortunate incident but was denied access to him.

She noted that though the incident happened on the morning of Monday, she was informed about the situation in the evening.

“The boy was sent to the hospital later in the evening, I bought all the medicines I was asked to, but he could not survive and died the following day,” she sobbed.

She wept over how all her efforts to get him a bright future had now amounted to nothing.

“I sometimes have to go to the seamstress to take back my clothes to resell just to take care of his education. I suffered doing menial jobs just to ensure my son’s welfare but that has amounted to nothing now,” she said.