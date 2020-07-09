Togolese international footballer, Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor, has cut ties with Ghanaian comedian and actor, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng.

The cut in ties comes just weeks after Adebayor asked Funny Face, as he is popularly known, to stop posting unnecessary things on social media.

Funny Face has been on a ‘bum-bum spree’, posting a number of stuff that should be private to him on social media.

He pledged he was back on track since his commander had spoken but could not stick to his promise as he continued his care-free posting attitude which may have irked the footballer.

As a result, Adebayor has unfollowed Funny Face on Instagram even though it’s not clear if it will just be a virtual one or translate into real-life.

See screenshot of Adebayor unfollowing his long-time friend below: