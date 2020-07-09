Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Kweku Baako Jnr., has hit back at former President Jerry John Rawlings after the latter accused him of deceit.

“Don’t provoke me!!! Mr Rawlings, please stay in your corner,” he told Mr Rawlings.

The former President accused Mr Baako of misinforming the National Reconciliation Commission (NRC) about one of the coup plotters who wanted to overthrow his regime; insisting there was no torture.

“Nobody did any such thing (torture) and professional soldiers don’t do things like that actually,” Mr Rawlings told Asaase Radio’s Kwaku Sakyi-Addo.

He added that Mr Baako at the time the NRC was sitting, wanted Ben Ephson, the editor of the Daily Dispatch to join him at the NRC to put out such falsehood and “Ben Ephson refused to be part of it. I think he [Ben Ephson] knew this kind of makeup wasn’t good enough…just to poison the atmosphere against us.”

However, Mr Baako has a different view.

As expected of him, he ‘opened books’ to back his claim that Mr Rawlings’ comment was inaccurate.

“I will not blame him too much; probably he might have forgotten some of the things because of old age. I’m prepared to be charitable; maybe his recollection is limited or down,” he told Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM’s morning show ‘Kokrokoo’.