Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Kweku Baako, has revealed the damages paid him for the defamatory suit against Kennedy Agyapong will go to charity.

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr was aggrieved that the vociferous Member of Parliament and businessman defamed him and further dared him to go to court if he was unhappy.

The veteran journalist sought justice from the High Court which ruled in his favour on Friday.

Mr Agyapong is to pay a damage of GH¢100,000.00 and cost of GH¢30,000.00 and also given 30 days to retract and apologise three times on the platforms he used to defame Mr Baako.

Mr Baako, speaking on News File on Saturday, explained he was very much excited about the apology and retraction, hence his decision to give the money to charity.

“The money is not coming to me but definitely going to charity. I am more interested in the apology and retraction.

“Do you know I was nicknamed Kweku Galamsey? But there was no attempt to blackmail the president and there was no secret recording as claimed,” he said.