The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide has won a defamatory suit against Assin Central legislator, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

The veteran journalist sought justice from the High Court when the MP and businessman defamed him.

The ruling on Friday June 26, 2020 went in Mr. Baako’s favour and Mr Agyapong is to pay the damage of ¢100,000 with the cost of ¢30,000.

The Assin Central MP has 30 days to retract and apologise three times on the platforms he used to defame Kweku Baako.

BELOW IS THE FULL JUDGEMENT