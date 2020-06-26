Investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, is set, in the coming days, to show his latest investigative work.

This time with an exposé about the deadly and fast-spreading Coronavirus.

His investigative piece is expected to bring to light the corrupt dealings regarding the pandemic and how certain individuals are making money off the coronavirus.

Mr Anas in a post on Facebook said: “Are you ready? It’s coming, the corona quacks and thieves in Ghana. It would be served hot on BBC Africa Eye. All major stations in Ghana.”

In a tweet by BBC Africa, the media outlet revealed that the exposé, themed: ‘Corona Quacks’ is a joint operation with Mr Anas.

“Uncovering a Covid-19 scam worth tens of thousands of dollars. An investigation by @anasaremeyawanas and BBC Africa Eye,” the tweet read.