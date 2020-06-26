Anas Aremeyaw Anas

Social media has been set ablaze since investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, hinted he is set to release his latest project on COVID-19 in Ghana.

According to him, the explosive piece will be christened ‘corona quacks and thieves in Ghana’.

It’s not clear if his latest piece captures any top government official like his previous works have done.

Though he did not announce the exact date for the release of the latest piece, some social media users are already calling on him to be swift.

