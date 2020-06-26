Social media has been set ablaze since investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, hinted he is set to release his latest project on COVID-19 in Ghana.

According to him, the explosive piece will be christened ‘corona quacks and thieves in Ghana’.

It’s not clear if his latest piece captures any top government official like his previous works have done.

Though he did not announce the exact date for the release of the latest piece, some social media users are already calling on him to be swift.

Check out some comments below:

Anas will drop the thing, Ghanaians will make noise, radio and tv stations will broadcast, Parliament and some politicians will shake, twitter agenda associations 😂😂 will tweet and after 3 days, we’re back to square one.. nothing’s done, all things are forgotten 😂 — Saada 🇬🇭 🐬 (@daddys_girlT) June 26, 2020

and Kennedy Agyapong said he silenced Anas?? for where??

the man is back again to torment corrupt leaders.. Anas be our vigilante 🐐 — Dr. Hausakoko (@sir_virgi69) June 26, 2020

Anas for expose them all.. I’m sure the loan dem go take cus of Corona sef finish.. either them chop all de money or dem reserve some for campaign.. wicked minds nkoaa — Dr. Hausakoko (@sir_virgi69) June 26, 2020

Anas abeg this time show us your face… you be fearo too much aah — Dr. Hausakoko (@sir_virgi69) June 26, 2020

Someone is sitting in air condition right now but his boxers are wet just because of one tweet from Anas — DRIP BOY💦😌🇬🇭 (@dripboyyy) June 26, 2020

While we all wait for Anas please make sure you wash your hands with soap under running water and observe social distance and personal hygiene especially those in school😊❤️ — DRIP BOY💦😌🇬🇭 (@dripboyyy) June 26, 2020

Anas dey come bring heat to the TL. Agenda boys shall we? — Sharyf🦁 (@Sharyf__) June 26, 2020

Rytdee wey Anas dey come release ein next leak video wey Boarders have been close…awwww Ghana leaders wcn shouting wcn produce sounds😂😂💔 — KWESI MOLE🇬🇭 (@Dainjunior) June 26, 2020

Anas is coming back with an exposè on Coronavirus in Ghana. All those corrupt people in high positions looting money through corona will be exposed. — ANGEL TOPEDO 🤺 (@ThoughtPillow) June 26, 2020

Anas Aremeyaw Anas to expose corona frauds in Ghana soon.



We should be expecting a new video tape soon. pic.twitter.com/Pr1yUMCAVy — Isaac Lance Anning (@wifiwrld) June 26, 2020

Things will def not be the same after this one. Lolhttps://t.co/DJcvRNuqXa — Cute Gangsta 😊 (@Ctee_) June 26, 2020

Anas and his team right now pic.twitter.com/hVVRSWFFkA — DRIP BOY💦😌🇬🇭 (@dripboyyy) June 26, 2020

Anas dey come expose some corrupt leaders again and it’s about the corona virus 😂😂 man are you thinking what I’m thinking ?? — Sb k. GYESi 🇬🇭🍺 (@_gyesi) June 26, 2020

You Anas if you do and my name appear in your expose again you’ll see. My head is even aching me in advance.😒 — Mr. Prεssdεnt🇬🇭 (@Opresii) June 26, 2020

Kennedy Agyapong you promised me that you’ll expose this Anas guy.. You bragged saa and you failed.. Now he is coming at us with another expose.😥 God will punish you Kennedy Agyapong 😢 — Mr. Prεssdεnt🇬🇭 (@Opresii) June 26, 2020

Ghana COVID-19 cases were rising like tugyimi rice with recovery cases surge. It made no sense but you go talk p3 then dem go attack you. Anas abeg pull the receipts come fast. — Sterling⚡️ (@_____Sterling) June 26, 2020