The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide has won a defamatory suit against Assin Central legislator, Kennedy Agyapong.

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr was aggrieved that the vociferous Member of Parliament (MP) and businessman defamed him and further dared him to go to court if he was unhappy.

The veteran journalist sought justice from the High Court which ruled in his favour on Friday.

Mr Agyapong is to pay a damage of GH¢100,000.00 and cost of GH¢30,000.00.

The court has also given the MP 30 days to retract and apologise three times on the platforms he used to defame Mr Baako.