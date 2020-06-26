A brother of the women’s organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Kubekror in the Wassa East district has narrated the sorrowful murder of his sister, Mary Adade.

Speaking on the heinous crime on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show, Michael Boateng disclosed he was at work when he received a distress call about the incident.

“I was on night shift around 9:30pm on Friday when the call came through just a day before the party’s parliamentary primaries,” he said.

Mr Boateng said he suspects the unknown assailants clubbed his sister to death as she was found in a pool of blood with a head injury.

He said Madam Adade’s co-tenant, who rushed to the room after her 15-year-old daughter called on him, told the family he did not hear of any scuffle but got to know of the incident after he went into her room.

Mr Boateng said they rushed his sister, who was a polling station executive for medical attention at a private facility, but she was referred to the Twifo Praso Hospital and died on their way.