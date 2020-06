A Second Vice-Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti region is reportedly dead.

Reports reaching Adomonline.com indicate that Sam Cudjoe died after a short illness.

Mr Cudjoe had been a long-serving Ashanti Regional Secretary of the NPP, before rising to become the 2nd Vice-Chair.

He died this morning.

