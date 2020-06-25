It has emerged that the daughter of a polling station executive of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Kubekror in the Wassa East district who was murdered by an unknown assailant is missing.

A co-tenant, Ebenezer Williams, disclosed this on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem on Thursday.

The 50-year-old Madam Mary Adade was allegedly murdered in her room last week Friday ahead of the party’s primaries.

Mr Williams said the 15-year-old girl, after the incident, escaped for fear of being killed since she was the only one in the same room with her murdered mother.

Recounting what exactly happened, he said: “I was in my room close to hers but I didn’t hear anything till the girl rushed to knock on my door. She looked frightened and all she could say was some people are killing my mother.

“When I got there, the place was dark so I went to get a torch but on our return, we saw her lying in a pool of blood with a head injury, we searched the house to see if we could find anybody but to no avail.”

He continued that she was rushed to a private clinic where they tried to stitch the wound and was later referred to the Twiso Praso hospital.

He said they were all at the clinic when the little girl said she was going to urinate and never returned.

He is, therefore, pleading with the authorities to help find the girl, adding he suspects the girl might have escaped because she may have spotted the murderers who killed her mother.

