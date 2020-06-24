Member of Parliament (MP) for Bantama Constituency, Dr Samui Kwadwo Nuamah, has joined a tall list of incumbent MPs who have been defeated in parliamentary primaries.

He was defeated by Dr Kingsley Nyarko with 172 votes against 158 votes. Vincent Frimpong Manu came third with 42 votes.

Elections had to be postponed to Wednesday after delegates challenged the voter register being used for the elections.

Wild jubilations welcomed the announcement of Dr Nyarko as a parliamentary aspirant for the Kwadaso Constituency.

Supporters carried him shoulder high disregarding all protocols of COVID 19.

In his speech, he called on other contestants he referred to as brothers to help him win power for the party in the general election.

The constituency, after being carved out of the Bantama Constituency, is known for changing aspirants.

Madam Hilda Addoh was the first MP who served only one term. Dr Owusus Afriyie Akoto after two terms was defeated by the incumbent MP, Samiu Kwadwo Nuamah.

Ahead of the election, the voter album was contested after names of some delegates were missing from the album.

A three-member committee, led by Dennis Kwakwa, implemented a directive from the party headquarters which brought some calm to the constituency.

Not all delegates were reinstated but many were satisfied. Most delegates, who were unable to find their names in the register, had to give in for the sake of peace.

There was heavy police and military presence at the constituency.

Some confrontations ensued between the incumbent and the winning candidate at Apatrapa Polling Station few minutes before close of polls.

Security were quick to intervene.