Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Okuneye Idris Olorunwaje, popularly known as Bobrisky, has opened up on how he feels with his new life.

The Yoruba born self-acclaimed male Barbie revealed that he will never regret changing his gender

The bleaching expert says men suffer so much in life while women only sit down idle to enjoy the wealth of men and this is one of the reasons he has no regret changing his gender.

One thing I never regret is changing my gender. Girls we dey enjoy. Men na hustle go kill una.

Girls we they enjoy, especially d hot one men go full our dm begging to date us. Our own is just to slay, cook for dis men and open leg for them at night… The following day we send them out to hustle. I’m happy I join d girls gang, he wrote.