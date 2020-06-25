A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has been slammed following a comment he made on social media after parts of Accra experienced earth tremor on the night of June 24, 2020.

According to him, the tremor, which occurred thrice in a space of 15 minutes, exposed the vulnerability of humans on earth while calling for the need for individuals to “mend our ways on this earth.”

Check out the number of times earth tremors were felt and the magnitude

Gabby Otchere-Darko reacts to Ghana’s coronavirus recovery rate

He wrote on Twitter: “The earth tremor shook all of us. The earth spoke to us 3x to expose our vulnerability as earthly beings. Covid-19 exposed the limited-ness of our defence systems as earthlings. Something more powerful somewhere is talking to us. We must listen and mend our ways on this earth.”

However, Twitter users did not take it lightly on the president’s cousin as they asked him to channel his advice to the Akufo-Addo-led government with regards to corruption.

Check out some of the tweets below:

Do you guys listen ? — Ibn Lee (@CHIPSAH) June 25, 2020

Dear Gabby,

This is timely, it is no longer about politics et al.



Let the restitution start by acknowledging UNIPASS is not the best system. It is still not functioning Sir. The ports are doing manual processes.



Cc @lordcudjoe @kpaa30 @HalifaxAnsahAdd — General Radical (@jeropuffy2003) June 25, 2020

When is the meeting happening for the earth tremor relief fund? — KOJO X (@DivineKojo2) June 25, 2020

Repent from ur evil ways Gabby — Apraku My Daughter (@ssh_keys) June 25, 2020

When are we seeing 1Gh to 1Dollar, clueless guys. pic.twitter.com/IQYf4R2Xta — Nii amala (@NiiAmala) June 25, 2020

I came to read comment and I must say

I’m really impressed at the level of the eccentric way of politicking



politicisation of everything



Aden Ghana are we not ready to develop ourselves????

bcye33 — H.E CLINT℠ (@KQlintony) June 25, 2020

Just stop lying your way to power and everything be fine! — Emmanuel Ekobor Alueker (@Ekoboremmanuel) June 25, 2020

Is rather speaking to u and ur uncle to protect the public purse because the wanton dissipation of our resources by the family friends and tribesmen Gov’t is appalling.

The end is coming — Torgbui Agboada II (@FiazorliEric) June 25, 2020

As for today, it wasn’t John Mahama’s fault? — J6lack (@Mr_Acquah_) June 25, 2020

“The earth spoke to us 3x to expose our vulnerability as earthly beings”



Good morning to you @UrsulaOw ,@NAkufoAddo ,@GabbyDarko and uncle Ken Ofori Atta .

I don’t want to talk much as sir @GabbyDarko has already given himself and yourselves my message. — Abrahams Abraham 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 (@BernardsAbraham) June 25, 2020

You better advice Mr president not to set up Relief fund for Earth Tremor.. We dey beg — Alhaji Heskey (@yussif_iddi) June 25, 2020

So you think we should go and take loan from world bank and give it to God. So that he won’t let it happen next time right? If the government don’t stop lying to the innocent souls what GOD will do next will not only shook you it will strike you. 😞 — Salman Salman (@jaahrule) June 25, 2020

This is what you prioritise pic.twitter.com/bQR3QMBoSa — Nii amala (@NiiAmala) June 25, 2020

The earth is sending signal to your uncle to stop corruption and the dirty leadership he’s offering us. — Seidu Salim (@SeiduSalim1) June 25, 2020