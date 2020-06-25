Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has been slammed following a comment he made on social media after parts of Accra experienced earth tremor on the night of June 24, 2020.

According to him, the tremor, which occurred thrice in a space of 15 minutes, exposed the vulnerability of humans on earth while calling for the need for individuals to “mend our ways on this earth.”

He wrote on Twitter: “The earth tremor shook all of us. The earth spoke to us 3x to expose our vulnerability as earthly beings. Covid-19 exposed the limited-ness of our defence systems as earthlings. Something more powerful somewhere is talking to us. We must listen and mend our ways on this earth.”

However, Twitter users did not take it lightly on the president’s cousin as they asked him to channel his advice to the Akufo-Addo-led government with regards to corruption.

