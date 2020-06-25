Heavy security from the Accra Regional Police Command of the Ghana Police Service supervised the demolition of two warehouses situated on a 2.59-acre land at Flower Port on the Spintex Road in Accra.

The land, which is said to belong to Yehans International Ghana Limited, has been under litigation with Martey Tsuru Family since 2006, until the Supreme Court on October 24, 2018 ruled in favour of the company.

Accompanied by the police to enforce the ruling of the Court, the taskforce ejected occupants of the two warehouses and pulled down the building.

Counsel for Yehans International Ghana Limited, Kofi Owusu Bosompem, explained to journalists that the case traveled from the High Court, Court of Appeal and finally to the Supreme Court.

The lawyer said in spite of a notice, the developers did not bother to put in any claims, hence the decision by the Yehans International Ghana Limited to enforce the ruling with the aid of the police.