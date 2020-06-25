The management of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has announced the appointment of its new Vice-Chancellor.

The new Vice-Chancellor, Prof (Mrs) Rita Akosua Dickson, said to be a Professor of Pharmacognosy, will succeed the current Vice-Chancellor, Professor Kwasi Obiri-Danso.

ALSO READ:

The institution in a statement explained her appointment was arrived at upon acceptance of the Search Committee report for a new Vice-Chancellor.

The statement noted her appointment will take effect from August 1, 2020 to July 31, 2024.

Until her appointment, she was the Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University.

Read the full statement below: