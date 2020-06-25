Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has said the government of Ghana will ensure that the demolished structure of the Nigeria High Commission will be rebuilt as soon as possible.

According to her, even though initial reports suggested that there was no land title or payment to the piece of land in contention, the High Commission had duly paid for the land.

She made the remarks while addressing a news conference on Wednesday after a committee was set up to probe the demolition which took place on Friday night.

She gave the assurance that the Lands Commission will proceed to issue a Land Title Certificate to the High Commission of Nigeria on its ownership of the property, adding that immediate steps will be taken to engage stakeholders on the impasse.

Read the other resolutions of the committee below:

i. The Lands Commission will issue a letter to the Osu Traditional Council stating that in August 2000, a formal offer was made to the High Commission of Nigeria in respect of the parcel of land in question; the offer was accepted by the High Commission and payments made, accordingly constituting a contract;

ii. The Lands Commission will proceed to issue a Land Title Certificate to the High Commission of Nigeria to regularize its ownership of the property in question;

iii. The Government of Ghana will take immediate steps to engage the Osu Stool and all stakeholders on the impasse;

iv. Following the arrest of some persons connected to the breach of the premises of the High Commission of Nigeria, the Criminal Investigation Department will expedite action on investigations, given the delicate nature of the matter and its potential ramifications on Ghana–Nigeria relations;

v. The Government of Ghana will ensure that the demolished building is restored to its original state, as soon as possible;

vi. The High Commission of Nigeria will take appropriate steps to obtain building permits for the construction;

vii. In view of the above, the Government of Ghana will actively engage the Nigerian Government at the highest level to address the impasse and help calm tensions in both countries.