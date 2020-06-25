Aspiring Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, John Dumelo has hit back at Ghanaians trolling him over his V8 saga by posting another V8 he owns.

John was on Citi TV for a gruelling interview during which he was asked about the V8 story that dominated the news shortly after the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lost power.

The stories at the time had it that John Dumelo tried respraying a state-owned V8 for his personal use but was grabbed by national security.

Dumelo stumbled when asked the question and did not have a particularly good answer.

READ ALSO:

Social media had a field day with the rekindled issue and trolled him quite a bit.

But, John, in an obvious response to his critics, posted a photo of the V8 he currently owns to show that the whole thing had zero effect on him.