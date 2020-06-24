The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service says it has arrested two persons in connection with the demolition of an uncompleted building on the Nigerian High Commission premises.

The CID says the two “have been charged with the offence of conspiracy to commit crime to wit, unlawful entry and causing unlawful damage contrary to sections 23(1), 152 and 172(1b) respectively of the criminal and Other Offences act (1960) and will be arraigned before the court.”

The CID is urging the public to remain calm and continue to assist the police by furnishing the them with timely and factual information.

President Akufo-Addo has apologised to his counterpart to fellow Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari over the demolition of the building.

READ ALSO:

This follows increasing tensions between the two countries as the Nigerian community has heavily criticised Ghana for the act which some say has the tendency of sparking a bitter diplomatic row.

A building nearing completion on the premises of the High Commissioner was razed down with a bulldozer by armed men on June 19.

Below is the full statement: