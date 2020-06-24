Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo, has rendered an apology to President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, over the demolition of a building at the residence of the Nigerian High Commissioner in Accra.

This follows increasing tensions as the Nigerian community has heavily criticised Ghana for the act which some say has the tendency of sparking a bitter diplomatic row.

A building nearing completion on the premises of the High Commissioner was razed down with a bulldozer by armed men on June 19.

After the incident, a cross-section of Nigerians including the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, National Association of Nigerian Traders, has demanded immediate action amid pockets of protests around the said facility.

Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Ministry has also expressed disgust at the development.

In a latest twist, a statement released by the Nigerian Presidency said President Akufo-Addo, had apologised for the incident in a telephone conversation,.

Pres Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana today spoke with Pres Buhari, expressing his sincere apology for demolition of a building on the premises of Nigerian High Commission in Accra, Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo further revealed that some suspects have been arrested in connection with the act and assured of thorough investigations to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book, the release signed by

Senior Special Assistant to the President, Garba Shehu further added.

“Earlier in the day, it further emerged that some suspects had been arrested, and will be arraigned in court.”

Meanwhile, Paramount Chief of the Osu Traditional Area Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI who claimed responsibility for the action said the Nigerian High Commission had trespassed on the plot of land belonging to the Osu Stool.

He stressed in a press release issued June 21 that the said parcel of land and the entire Osu Mantse layout is not state land but a part of its land.

Nii Kinka Dowuona VI said “it is only the Stool that has the mandate to grant lease be it expired or otherwise.”