Budding musician, Ay Poyoo has gained the recognition he sought when he had a conversation with American actor and comedian, Michael Balckson.

Joining his comedy session via Instagram live, Ay Poyoo entertained Michael’s 4.6 million followers with his hit single, ‘Goat’.

His performance amassed funny reactions from the followers and one that could not be overlooked was the reaction of American rapper and producer, Snoop Dogg.

He commented with a funny emoji as he acknowledged the music of the 20-year-old who has made his presence known since the beginning of the year.

Snoop further commented with the lyrics of Ay Poyoo’s song, “I’m. Da Goat. Bah. Bah. Bah”

Meanwhile, Michael Blackson, after his comic conversation with Ay Poyoo, has got one of his fans editing him into the music video of Ay Poyoo.

Watch his video below: