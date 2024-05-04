Ghanaian musician, Emmanuel Yeboah, widely known as AY Poyoo, has opened up on the inspiration for his new EP title, ‘The Rejected Stone’.

According to him, he felt rejected by Ghanaians and that led him to generate that EP.

Speaking with Doreen Avio on Daybreak Hitz, he attributed the rejection to his lifestyle during his early beginnings in the music industry.

“Because of the turnouts in my life, I felt rejected by Ghanaians, although you (Ghanaians) may feel you hadn’t”, he said on Hitz FM.

He recounted his experience by describing it as a ‘parent-child’ journey.

“For instance, you move out with your child and in the middle of the journey (sea), you leave them to move ahead because of a wrongdoing. He might die.

“But when I finally come out, I would see you as a bad person because you didn’t think about my age in the first place”, he said.

He also shared his experience in his music journey, recounting some challenges he went through.

“When I was ‘booming’, media houses called upon me for interviews but all of a sudden, no one contacted me again. It made me feel rejected.

“There are so many things which brought up these things. I am the cause but my focus now is to learn from my previous mistakes”, he added.

