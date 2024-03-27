Ghanaian internet sensation and emerging artiste, AY Poyoo has found himself embroiled in a dispute with his former manager.

In a self-taken video, AY Poyoo expressed deep frustration over his former manager’s decision to remove all of his songs from online stores.

He lamented the move has caused him to significantly lose and affected his income.

According to AY Poyoo, the removal of his music from online platforms is the result of internal issues with his former management team.

He stated that, he expected a negotiation on fair compensation and revenue sharing so all parties can benefit from the success of his music.

However, he claims his former manager solely pockets the monies from his craft.

His intent for making the issue public, he said, is to expose challenges faced by emerging artistes in the music industry.

AY Poyoo is determined to gain control of his music and secure his rightful share of earnings.