Musician Fameye formed part of Adom TV’s viewers who had the chance to have a zoom video call with host Sister Sandy and singer AY Poyoo during the virtual edition of Fufuo Party 2021.

During the interview, Fameye revealed that he is not really a fan of the local delicacy, fufu.

According to him, he started enjoying it recently, adding that, he only eats it once a week.

Sister Sandy, meanwhile was shocked as she thought the singer, who hails from Bogoso in the Western Region, couldn’t go a day without it.

Watch the video below: